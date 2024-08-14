Marc Guehi happy to be part of an ‘amazing place’ at Crystal Palace

England defender Marc Guehi insists he is no superstar and remains happy to be part of an “amazing place” at Crystal Palace.

Guehi was one of the most impressive performances for Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024, helping England reach the final where they were beaten by Spain.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Newcastle before the summer transfer window closes.

Palace chairman Steve Parish maintains clubs would have to pay “superstar money” if they wanted to sign Guehi, describing the defender as an “excellent lad” and a “decent human being”.

Despite all of the on-going speculation, Guehi intends to stay focused as the Palace squad prepare for Sunday’s Premier League opener at Brentford.

“I am (happy). It is good to be back here, to be playing again with team-mates and a (pre-season) run-out in front of some of the fans again, so it is all positive,” Guehi told Sky Sports.

“I am humbled by that (Parrish comments) – for someone who is a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing for someone like me.

“I am not sure I am a superstar, but it was some really kind words from the chairman.”

Guehi added: “There is a real culture of togetherness here, that is from the academy, the women’s (team) and men – everyone is really on the same page, a real family. It is an amazing place to be.

“It is always important to focus on what is truly important and that is the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season, we are at it.”