Marc Guehi set to play in Crystal Palace opener as Newcastle speculation goes on

England defender Marc Guehi is set to feature in Crystal Palace’s Premier League opener against Brentford amid reports linking him with Newcastle.

Palace have reportedly received an offer of £65million from the Magpies for their 24-year-old captain following his impressive displays at Euro 2024.

Chairman Steve Parish said earlier in the week that Newcastle would need to pay “superstar money” and Eagles boss Oliver Glasner confirmed Guehi remains in contention to play in Sunday’s match against the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“Well, yes, Marc trained today with us, we talked together,” Glasner told a press conference.

“I have no other information, I have to look at my bank account to see if something has come in but it doesn’t look like (it) so we plan (for the game) with Marc.

“He’s our player, he’s our captain and I can’t tell you anything else.”

Guehi joined Palace from Chelsea for a reported fee of £18 million in 2021 and has two years remaining on his contract.

Asked if £65million would be too much to turn down, Glasner replied: “I don’t know how the chairman defines superstar money so it’s a question you have to ask the chairman.”

While there is ongoing talk about Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park, his centre-back partner Joachim Andersen has been linked with a move to Fulham.

Glasner, who has already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich this summer, remained tight-lipped when quizzed on transfer speculation.

“I think we talk now about many players where there are rumours,” said the Austrian.

“It’s Joachim Andersen, it’s (Eberechi) Eze, it’s Jordan Ayew and many others, it’s Adam Wharton, and it’s about many comments on rumours.

“I am very close to the players and we are talking almost every day.

“As long as nobody tells me, ‘hey, gaffer, I will leave’ or the club tells me, ‘this player will leave’, we work with them every day and prepare the team so that we are competitive for a Premier League game.”

Brazilian forward Matheus Franca is Palace’s only absentee due to a fractured rib.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta returned to training with the Eagles this week following his involvement with France at the Paris Olympics, while summer signings Ismaila Sarr, Chadi Riad and Daichi Kamada could make their debuts.