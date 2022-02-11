Marc Roberts a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Luton
Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Luton.
The defender missed the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth with a tight hamstring and could be out again for Saturday’s game.
Teden Mengi could also be assessed after being taken off in the second half of the Cherries game with a hamstring problem.
Lee Bowyer is still without George Friend who has a calf strain.
Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo could start up front again for Luton.
The pair were preferred over Danny Hylton and Fred Onyedinma for the Hatters’ 2-1 win over Barnsley in midweek, with Adebayo scoring the decisive penalty.
Luke Berry is still a doubt with a hamstring problem.
Luton are currently just outside the play-off places, sat eighth in the Championship table.
