11 February 2022

Marc Roberts a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Luton

By NewsChain Sport
Marc Roberts is a doubt for Birmingham’s clash with Luton.

The defender missed the Blues’ 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth with a tight hamstring and could be out again for Saturday’s game.

Teden Mengi could also be assessed after being taken off in the second half of the Cherries game with a hamstring problem.

Lee Bowyer is still without George Friend who has a calf strain.

Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo could start up front again for Luton.

The pair were preferred over Danny Hylton and Fred Onyedinma for the Hatters’ 2-1 win over Barnsley in midweek, with Adebayo scoring the decisive penalty.

Luke Berry is still a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Luton are currently just outside the play-off places, sat eighth in the Championship table.

