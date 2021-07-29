Marc Skinner appointed as Manchester United Women head coach on two-year deal

Former Birmingham manager Marc Skinner has been named as the new head coach of Manchester United Women.

The 38-year-old resigned from his role in charge of US side Orlando Pride last week to spark speculation he would replace Casey Stoney at the FA Women’s Super League club.

On Thursday the appointment was confirmed by United, with Skinner signing a two-year contract with the option for a further year.

He said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with the staff and this talented group of players. Our focus is to build on everything they have already achieved in the women’s game.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to lead the team into what will be another competitive WSL season. I want us to achieve success together and our aim is to give the fans a team they can continue to be proud of.”

Casey resigned in May after she guided the Red Devils to a second consecutive fourth-place finish in the top tier of women’s football.

Successor Skinner started his coaching journey eight years ago before he progressed through the ranks at Birmingham to lead them in the Women’s Super League until he departed to join Orlando Pride of the National Women’s Soccer League at the start of 2019.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward added: “Marc is a coach with proven pedigree in the WSL and we are delighted he is joining the club and returning to the league after his recent time in the US.

“Our commitment to the continued development and success of the women’s team is total, and we see Marc’s appointment, along with the talented squad and players recruited this summer, as key to that process.”

Red Devils football director John Murtough has helped oversee the additions of Martha Thomas and Aoife Mannion this summer, while Jane Ross and Abbie McManus have moved on.

He said: “First and foremost, Marc is an excellent coach, but he also has incredible drive, ambition and a vision for the team, which really impressed us during the recruitment process.

“We are confident that Marc is the best person to be leading the team as we look forward to another exciting season.”