Marcelino on beating Barcelona in two consecutive finals

By NewsChain Sport
10:22am, Mon 18 Jan 2021
Having already won the 18/19 Copa del Rey Final against Barcelona with Valencia, Marcelo García Toral managed to win another title against Barça as his Athletic Club side beat them 3-2 in the 20/21 Spanish Supercup Final. Marcelino, who had only been appointed as Athletic’s new manager 14 days earlier, spoke about his peculiar record against Barça: except those two title-deciding victories, he has not won in any of his other 21 games against them.