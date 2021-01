Newly-appointed Athletic Club manager Marcelino García Toral made his debut in a league game vs FC Barcelona in January 2021, which Barça won 3-2. Just over ten days after that game, both teams will meet again in the 20/21 Spanish Supercup Final. Following their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the semi-finals, Marcelino spoke about what his team will need to do better against Barça.