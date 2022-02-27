27 February 2022

Marcelo Bielsa’s reign at Leeds ends after poor run of form

By NewsChain Sport
27 February 2022

Leeds have sacked manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham.

The heavy loss at Elland Road was their fourth in five games – a run which saw them concede 20 goals and plummet towards the Premier League relegation zone.

The 66-year-old remained convinced he could turn things around after the Spurs loss, but the Leeds board decided otherwise, with former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch the heavy favourite to take over. The club say they hope to announce their new manager on Monday.

