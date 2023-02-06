Marco Silva admits he needs to improve his behaviour following touchline ban

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits he needs to improve his behaviour on the touchline.

Silva will have to watch his side’s FA Cup replay at Sunderland from the stands on Wednesday having been banned from the touchline after he was booked for a fourth time this season during Friday’s goalless draw at Chelsea.

The Portuguese coach’s protestations earned him a yellow card from referee Stuart Attwell in the 84th minute at Stamford Bridge.

He said: “Of course it’s a blow. It’s not a good thing. It will be strange.

“But we have to respect the moment. Actually in that moment I didn’t do anything but the fourth official saw it in a different way. I have to respect it.

“But everything we do will prepare in the week and we will be ready. We are a staff, not just one person. Someone will take care of it.

“Of course I have to improve myself. Even if sometimes it is not fair, and in the last game it clearly was not.

“But of course you are talking about four yellows, not just one yellow. I’m the first one demanding for myself and the first one to know I should improve some things.

“Sometimes with the emotion of the game it is not easy to do it. I respect the decisions from the officials. I have to improve myself, that’s it. To control the emotions in the game.”

If Fulham progress in the cup they will face Leeds, who have just sacked manager Jesse Marsch, in the fifth round.

“It’s not good when you see a colleague that is not in his job no more,” added Silva.

“He was in charge one year, and that’s a short period. But again it’s the decision of the people in charge. I’m not here to make any comments on that.”