Marco Silva knows Fulham need to start taking their chances

Marco Silva called for Fulham to be more ruthless in front of goal after their narrow 2-1 win over Norwich in the Carabao Cup third round.

Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Alex Iwobi sealed victory for the Cottagers despite Borja Sainz’s 75th-minute effort for the visitors.

Manager Silva believes Fulham need to convert more chances after they nearly paid the price for their earlier missed opportunities.

“We had some good moments but we missed many chances to kill the game before and to score more goals,” Silva said.

“Until the moment (Iwobi’s goal) we did not take the goal and against this type of team who have enthusiasm in this competition the game was tough and was always open.

“We created a big number of chances but we need to be more ruthless and effective.

“We have to finish moments when the ball is inside the box. We had it from the right and from the left so many times.

“We need to be more assertive in those moments because we created enough.”

Iwobi’s memorable second-half strike was his first Fulham goal since his reported £22million move from Everton on deadline day.

Silva lauded the Nigerian and mentioned the reasons behind signing the midfielder.

“As you know he’s a player I know really well and I was responsible for him to sign for Everton as well,” Silva added.

“I know what he can do as a player for ourselves in different positions on the pitch.

“He has qualities, he’s dynamic and his energy as well is going to make him an important player for us.”

Norwich manager David Wagner credited his side’s performance on a night where they narrowly avoided drawing level and forcing the game to penalties.

He said: “It was good to see us play by our structure and principles. We are a side who can be good against a Premier League side which is still the case even though we made changes.

“It was good and it will give us a major boost for what is in front of us.”