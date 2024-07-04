04 July 2024

Marco Tilio leaves Celtic for Melbourne City on season-long loan

04 July 2024

Celtic’s Marco Tilio has signed a new loan deal with Melbourne City which sees him remain in the A-League for another season.

The 22-year-old attacker signed for the Hoops on a five-year deal from the Australian club last summer for a transfer fee reported to be an A-League record.

However, he only made two appearances off the bench for the Parkhead side, against Motherwell and Hibernian.

Tilio joined Melbourne City on loan in February but injury restricted him to just four A-League appearances where he scored once.

The Australia international told City’s official website: “I’m so happy that I can extend my stay at City, this club has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and contribute to the team.

Celtic’s Marco Tilio has extended his loan deal at Melbourne City (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

