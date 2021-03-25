Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker to miss England tie with San Marino

Marcus Rashford (left), Bukayo Saka (centre) and Kyle Walker
By NewsChain Sport
12:37pm, Thu 25 Mar 2021
Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Kyle Walker will not be involved in England’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

Arsenal teenager Saka has yet to link up with the group due to a hamstring issue, but England boss Gareth Southgate hopes he can join up after Thursday’s match.

Rashford has been with the squad but failed to train with the main group due to a foot complaint, with Southgate saying he was “more doubtful” than Saka to be involved in this month’s World Cup qualification triple-header.

England had to cut their 26-man squad to 23 players for Thursday’s opener and experienced right-back Walker has been omitted from the squad published by UEFA.

The PA news agency understands the defender is fit, with his absence presumably down to Southgate keeping fitness and rotation in mind.

Soccer

England

Squad

PA