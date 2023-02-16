Marcus Rashford says Man Utd’s draw at Barcelona ‘felt like a loss’

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford admitted the 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off clash at Barcelona felt like a defeat after they surrendered a second-half lead.

Marcos Alonso headed a 50th-minute opener for Barcelona before Rashford took centre stage and fired home his 22nd goal of the season to equalise and then fizzed in the cross that Jules Kounde turned into his own goal to put the visitors ahead.

But Raphinha’s cross found its way into the net in the 76th minute to ensure Barcelona head to Old Trafford on level terms.

Rashford told BT Sport: “It felt like a loss.

“We did well to get back into the game, stayed calm and composed.

“We tried to create chances when we could and we scored two quick goals, then felt in control of the outcome, but they are a top team and managed to get an equaliser.”

The England striker felt it was a “massive moment” in the game when a big decision did not go United’s way.

The 25-year-old was furious not to win a penalty having been felled by Kounde on the edge of the box and manager Erik ten Hag was booked as he fumed about the lack of VAR intervention.

“I have not watched it back, but I don’t understand why the linesman or the referee thinks I am going down there?” Rashford said.

“I have touched it past him, my foot is in front of the ball and he hits my leg. It is clear contact and was 100 per cent a foul.”

Rashford added: “Hopefully the second leg is going to be another good game and we can go that one step further.”