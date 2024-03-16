Marcus Stewart living in the moment as he steps up MND fundraising efforts

Marcus Stewart is determined to “live in the moment” as he prepares for the fund-raising March of the Day to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

The ex-footballer was diagnosed with the illness in January 2022 and has spoken openly about the effect on his life.

A fans’ favourite at his former clubs such as Bristol City, Huddersfield, Ipswich and Sunderland, the 51-year-old refuses to dwell on the future too much.

He told the PA news agency: “I don’t really think about it. We all sit down to ponder our thoughts sometimes, especially at night.

“I have always lived in the moment, doing things week to week. It’s like when I played football. I always try to have something to look forward to. It might be a holiday, or a night out or going to see the kids.”

Nevertheless, MND has had an impact on Stewart’s life, with very little use of his left arm and the condition now having an effect on his right arm.

“When I was diagnosed I could still play golf, two years down the line and I can’t do that now,” he said.

“I’ve still got independence (he drives an automatic). People look at me and I’m no different. My arms are a little slimmer than they should be, but I look pretty normal.

“It’s a massive unknown, it affects everyone differently in different areas of your body.”

Now working at Yeovil “a couple of days a week”, Stewart pays tribute to his family, particularly his wife Louise who has been the driving force behind the fund-raising.

“I think it’s important that people with MND who haven’t got a profile, that they are shown that something is happening,” he said.

“There is help out there and people are trying to find a cure. It’s getting closer and closer. It’s important that we keep it in the press and give people hope. The more we do this, the more chance we have got of finding a cure.”

March of the Day has been set up to support Stephen Darby, Stewart and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Former Bradford defender Darby retired from football in 2018 aged 29 after he was diagnosed with MND.

Darby and close friend and British Forces veteran Chris Rimmer launched the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation to create awareness, fund and assist research into the illness.

The walk is 175 miles from Bradford’s Valley Parade to Liverpool, visiting other football grounds along the way. Taking place in stages, it starts on Friday, March 22 at 9am and is scheduled to finish on Sunday at 5:30pm.

For more information and to support March of the Day go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/motd-core-team