Mario Vrancic joins Stoke on one-year deal
Stoke have signed Mario Vrancic on a one-year deal following his departure from Norwich.
Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Vrancic, 32, whose contract at Norwich had expired, is Stoke’s third summer signing.
Potters boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Mario is a player that will bring a different dimension to our midfield and I’m sure our fans will really enjoy watching him play.
“He has great experience of the Championship and knows what it takes to be successful in the division. We are delighted he has chosen to join us.”
Vrancic has spent the last four seasons at Norwich and made 32 Sky Bet Championship appearances for the club last season as they secured promotion to the Premier League.
He started his career in Germany with Mainz and he has also had spells Borussia Dortmund, Paderborn and Darmstadt.
Stoke have previously signed defender Ben Wilmot from Watford for an undisclosed fee and goalkeeper Jack Bonham from Gillingham during the close season.