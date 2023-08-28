Mark Beck reaches landmark as Solihull Moors go top of the National League
Mark Beck scored his 100th career goal as Solihull Moors beat 10-man Oldham 2-0 to go top of the Vanarama National League.
Latics, who had seen Alex Reid miss a good chance to give them the lead midway through the first half, were left facing an uphill battle when forward Mike Fondop was sent off after 36 minutes for a second bookable offence.
Solihull took full advantage as Beck reached his century milestone 12 minutes after half-time, tapping home his third goal of the season from six yards after a well-worked move.
Josh Kelly sealed Solihull’s win in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Oldham goalkeeper Mathew Hudson had denied James Clarke, Matty Warburton and Jay Benn.
