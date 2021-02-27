Mark Beck thoroughly deserved his goal – Harrogate boss Simon Weaver

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver welcomed a change in fortune for matchwinner Mark Beck as he netted a league goal for the first time since September 2019.

Substitute Beck ended his 27-game drought with a majestic header from Ryan Fallowfield’s right-wing cross to condemn Grimsby to a 1-0 defeat – the visitors’ seventh straight loss on the road.

Harrogate, meanwhile, have won five of their last seven contests and sit in the top half of the League Two table.

Weaver said: “He’s a good centre forward with a lot of ability who just needed a bit of luck. He’s not just a big unit up front and he thoroughly deserved his goal.

“We had to graft throughout the game and I thought we were excellent in the first half. We switched the play well and caused them lots of problems, but did not have the bounce of the ball or a finishing edge.

“In the second half, we didn’t really hit the same heights, but we found a way in the end, with the one good delivery in an otherwise poor 45 minutes and a superb header.”

Weaver rested skipper Josh Falkingham and vice-captain Warren Burrell as he looks to contend with an unrelenting schedule.

The Town boss was pleased with how his squad handled the reshuffle and the manner in which midfielder George Thomson responded to being handed the armband.

“I’ve got to find a way of making all the squad feel loved and valued, because they are and, for the first time in our history, we have quality strength in depth, so we have opportunities to keep everybody as fresh as possible as the games come thick and fast,” Weaver said.

“We had a choice to make with the captaincy and, when I look at George’s contribution to the team since he’s been with us, he’s just got better and better as a player and his professionalism meant he deserved that moment.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst felt his team deserved at least a point following a spirited second-half display.

He said: “It was a game that you wouldn’t see in any other country with their keeper kicking it forward a mile but I thought we looked the more likely winners in the second half. I thought they were running out of steam and felt we might be the team to nick it.

“But we gave the ball away and did not organise ourselves quickly enough from a throw-in. Then, it was a decent ball in and you have to give Beck credit for his excellent movement and a very good glancing header.

“We still went on to have a couple of situations ourselves to get a goal, but we didn’t take the chances and, if you don’t do that, you don’t win football games.”