Mark Beevers signs new three-year deal with Peterborough
15:35pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Mark Beevers has signed a new three-year deal at Peterborough
The 31-year-old defender featured 49 times in all competitions last season, helping the club win promotion to the Championship.
Speaking to the club’s official website, Beevers said: “We had a lot of success as a group last season, and it is great that so many of last season’s squad have signed new deals.
“Ever since I walked through the door, I was made to feel extremely welcome, and I know that any additions we make in the summer will settle very quickly because of the group that we have here.”