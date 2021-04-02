Mark Bonner believes there is more to come from high-flying Cambridge

Mark Bonner believes his Cambridge side can still get better after recording a fourth straight win.

The U’s beat Morecambe 2-1 to stay top of Sky Bet League Two and move seven points clear of fourth place, albeit having played a game more, sealing a fifth win in six games thanks to Paul Mullin’s brace which took his total to 29 for the season in all competitions.

Having had Liam Gibson sent off for fouling Mullin, Morecambe missed a penalty when the score was 1-0 as Callum Burton stopped a spot-kick for the second time in four games.

“We were a quality side in the first 35 minutes of the game,” said Bonner. “We were brilliant in the first half, really dominant with the ball and deserved to go in ahead at half time.

“In the second half we lost control of the game a little bit. They came and had a real blast against us. Even when they were down to 10 men it looked like they had good control of the game. It was a tough, tough second half for us.

“We’re at the stage of the season where you can evaluate the performance to some degree but in the end it doesn’t really matter. You’ve got to get results and take points and we’ve taken a big three today.

“We’ve found a new level in first halves recently, we’ve been outstanding, and then we’ve found a poor level in second halves probably.

“What’s great is we’re top of the league with 70 points with 21 wins with seven games to go and we think there’s loads more improvement to make, so that’s a pretty good sign for where we’re at at the moment.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams felt that some key decisions went against his side.

“I thought that Cambridge started the game well, then they got a goal and it was a foul for us at the top right-hand corner, they broke quickly and bundled it into the goal,” said Adams, who saw Freddie Price grab a late goal for his side.

“We were happy to get in at 1-0 at half-time because of the circumstances.

“Second half we quite quickly get a player sent off. It’s questionable if it’s a sending off or not from the point of view of is the player in an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, is he in control of the ball? A number of factors, all are questionable.

“Then we get a penalty-kick, Cole Stockton has obviously got to score to make it 1-1, then we probably should have a penalty after that with (Carlos Mendes) Gomes going right through on goal, he gets bundled to the ground.

“Then they get a penalty exactly the same way when their player’s going out of the stadium.”