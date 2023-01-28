Mark Bonner says Cambridge must prepare for ’emotional roller coaster’

Mark Bonner urged Cambridge fans to strap in for an “emotional roller coaster” as they try to avoid relegation after stopping the rot with a goalless draw at Lincoln.

United bounced back from conceding 10 goals in their last two away games to hold on for a point at Sincil Bank after four straight defeats in Sky Bet League One.

Cambridge boss Bonner, whose side are 23rd but only in the drop zone on goal difference, said: “We needed to take something from the game and make ourselves hard to beat and we did that.

“We’re pleased with the clean sheet. Lincoln haven’t lost at home and it’s difficult to be the team to break that record.

“It’s a starting point for what we need the next 19 games to look like. We willingly take the point and the clean sheet knowing that we will get better.

“We’d have liked three points because we have some tough games ahead. I think it will be up, down and all over the place between now and the end of the season.

“Strap in because I think it’s going to be an emotional roller coaster.

“It was a good starting point. There’s no doubt if you put more leaders, more men and more experience in the team then it’s going to look like that.

“They managed the game brilliantly, the senior players at the back. It’s why we’ve made the signings that we have.”

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy admitted his side need to sign a striker before the January transfer window closes after another blank.

The limp Imps have failed to score in five games during their miserable eight-game run without a victory.

But Kennedy also felt Cambridge mastered the “dark arts of the game” to keep his side at bay.

“We need to turn these games into wins and win more games, especially at home,” said Kennedy.

“It’s pretty obvious what we need to do and it’s obvious what we’re missing in the team.

“The game lacked action in the final third. I won’t speak for Cambridge, but with us in particular we got the ball into the final third well and frequently but our execution was well below par.

“I would never criticise the spirit of another team, but Cambridge were really strong and aggressive on the dark arts of the game.

“The problem is we can’t affect the referees and how I wasn’t booked I don’t know.

“We never had the chance when the ball went down for a free-kick to get the ball in behind and run because their players continually walked away with the ball.

“I don’t blame them for that, I’d do the same in their position. The referee has to do more to allow the game to flow.

“Any time we had momentum it was stopped through the dark arts of the game.”