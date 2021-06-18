Mark Cooper gets his man as Mark Ellis signs for Barrow
Mark Ellis has become Barrow’s sixth signing of the summer after he agreed a two-year deal with the Sky Bet League Two club.
The 32-year-old defender was a free agent after his release by Tranmere at the end of the season and spent the final months of the campaign on loan at Vanarama National League outfit Notts County, who suffered defeat in the play-offs.
Ellis was one of new Barrow boss Mark Cooper’s big transfer targets and joins Paul Farman, Josh Gordon, Remeao Hutton, Tom White and Offrande Zanzala in linking up with the Bluebirds.
He said on Twitter: “Thank you Tranmere Rovers and Notts County for the immense support this season. Both huge clubs with incredible fan base. Good luck to both! Here’s to 21/22!”
The former Torquay, Crewe, Shrewsbury and Carlisle centre-back previously worked with Cooper during a loan spell at Forest Green in 2017.