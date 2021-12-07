07 December 2021

Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux should be fit for Hartlepool’s clash with Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
07 December 2021

Hartlepool hope to have forward duo Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux available for the visit of Rochdale.

Cullen had an awkward fall during his side’s FA Cup victory over Lincoln at the weekend and was taken off with an ankle problem.

Molyneux played the full 90 minutes against the Imps but was nursing a tight calf which had forced him off during the previous match at Port Vale.

However, new manager Graeme Lee is confident Molyneux will be available to start.

Rochdale will once again be without Jimmy Keohane for the trip.

Keohane faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a broken foot sustained during Dale’s draw with Stevenage on November 23.

However, Alex Newby could be available for the clash following a groin issue.

Newby has missed the last two matches against Exeter and Plymouth but it remains to be seen whether he will return.

