Mark Harris’ late goal enough for Oxford’s first league win of new season
Mark Harris’ first goal for his new club gave Oxford a 1-0 Sky Bet League One win over new boys Carlisle at the Kassam Stadium.
Carlisle had started brightly, with Callum Guy firing a right-footed shot just wide in the sixth minute.
Oxford were giving the ball away a lot in the early exchanges and struggled to create clear openings against the compact visitors.
The U’s eventually tested Carlisle keeper Tomas Holy in stoppage-time at the end of the first-half with a 20-yard effort from midfielder Cameron Brannagan.
Oxford improved after the break, with Harris racing through on the left, but delayed his shot too long and the chance went.
Ruben Rodrigues’ influence continued to grow and Oxford’s pressure told with 14 minutes left when substitute Tyler Goodrham fed Harris on the left – and the summer signing from Cardiff slotted past keeper Holy from 16 yards.
Goodrham also fired wide from a late chance and Holy saved from Brannagan.
