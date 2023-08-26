Mark Hughes satisfied with Bradford’s response during home win over Crewe

Mark Hughes believes he got the response he was looking for as Bradford inflicted Crewe’s first defeat of the season.

Jamie Walker swept in Kevin McDonald’s cross in the 43rd minute to earn the well-deserved 1-0 victory at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Boss Hughes had demanded a response after last week’s 3-0 loss at Morecambe and dropped captain Richie Smallwood to the bench.

Walker returned from an ankle injury and scored his first goal since the play-offs in May as the Bantams claimed their second home victory of the campaign.

Hughes said: “Jamie doesn’t say much and does his talking on the pitch. Training-wise, he was excellent so that was the message he was sending that he was ready to go if needed.

“He was a little bit sore coming off the pitch, but he got his goal and had an impact once again.

“We asked for a reaction and that’s what we got. I thought we were quite comfortable for the most part.

“They had a little bit of possession in the first half, but that’s how they play and you expect that.

“They’ve had a good start so they had a bit of confidence coming into the game.

“I don’t think we were anxious at any point. You’ve just got to keep your shape, get people in the right positions and they’re not able to pass the ball through you.

“They had a couple of opportunities, but we had chances ourselves and deserved the goal. Then second half, I thought we saw out the game quite comfortably.”

Bradford’s goal came against the run of play as Crewe had controlled the first half.

The home side were much better in the second half and Crewe goalkeeper Harvey Davies spread himself to deny Alex Pattison’s burst into the penalty area.

Harry Lewis saved from Joel Tabiner in the nine minutes of stoppage time as the visitors applied late pressure.

Manager Lee Bell said: “I thought we dominated first half and to go in 1-0 down was harsh on the team. We dominated 75 per cent of the game, but it’s about what happens in both boxes.

“The goal came when we were fully on top and probably playing as well as we have done this season.

“That moment cost us the game. If it was 0-0, they’d have sat even further back and gone into their shell a little bit and we’d dominate the ball even more.

“I thought the players gave absolutely everything. That’s what I’m asking of them.

“But you’ve got to score when you come to Bradford and play like that.

“We’ll have to take it on the chin, but overall the performance was pleasing. We’ve got to work on the final third now.

“I think the result was unjust, but you’ve got to make goal-scoring opportunities and we didn’t make enough clear-cut ones.”