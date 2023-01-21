Mark Jackson pleased to see his Dons get out of the danger zone

Mark Jackson was delighted to see his MK Dons team move out of the Sky Bet League One relegation zone, as they won 2-1 at bottom club Forest Green.

Striker Mo Eisa scored twice to give boss Jackson his second win since his appointment at Christmas and lift them to 19th in the table.

Jackson said: “It was a tough day but it was an important victory and a great three points. We’ve got to keep looking upwards now and not behind us.

“It’s important to work your way back when you concede and we did that.

“Mo has that bit of quality and he took both goals really well. We don’t mind who scores goals but that’s great for his confidence.

“I’m still getting to know the players and they’re still getting to know me, but we’re getting there.”

Myles Peart-Harris put the home side ahead in the 29th minute. The Brentford loanee easily tapped in his fourth league goal of the season from a couple of yards out after being teed up by co-striker Amadou Bakayoko, who was making his home debut following a permanent switch from Bolton.

However two minutes before the break the visitors levelled. Eisa started the game on the right, but caught Forest Green’s defence napping by switching sides and slotting in a low eight-yard shot from a tight angle.

Seconds before half time Eisa sent over a cross from the left but striker Will Grigg was left holding his head in his hands after nodding the ball wide of the far post from six yards.

Eisa grabbed the winner in the 52nd minute when he raced into the area on the left to collect a defence-splitting pass from Josh McEachran and coolly stroke in his third goal of the campaign.

Grigg raced onto a pass from substitute Matt Smith on the left in the 64th minute but lashed his shot inches wide of the near post from 12 yards.

And seven minutes later Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming had to be at his best to get down and claw away a 22-yard strike from substitute Regan Hendry.

With 20 minutes remaining Bakayoko stretched to head a Hendry cross onto the top of the net as Rovers desperately tried to salvage a point.

Frustrated Rovers head coach Ian Burchnall said: “There were two shots from us and two shots from them and they scored from both of theirs.

“I set the team up to play on the front foot and win games and we’re starting well but once we go ahead the mentality to keep going and not be afraid isn’t there. We seem so anxious to protect the lead and we drop back.

“I don’t think it was a great game from either team.”