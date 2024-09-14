Mark Kennedy hails Swindon fans’ patience after first win of season

Mark Kennedy thanked Swindon supporters for their patience after he finally picked up his first win with a 4-0 victory over Newport.

First-half goals by Kabongo Tshimanga, Paul Glatzel and Joel Cotterill and an own goal by Matt Baker meant there was no way back for County.

Kennedy said: “I’m really pleased to get the win because we’ve got intelligent fans.

“When I see performances where we haven’t won the game, we’ve got real resounding applause from the fans, so clearly they can see the game and they’re not blinded by results.

“Performances have been good, with the exception of Walsall, but it’s nice when performances are recognised with results.

“But I’m sat here as calm and as balanced as I was when we lost to Notts County. I try not to get emotionally attached to the result.”

Town were ahead after four minutes when the ball fell to Tshimanga with his back to goal and he spun and smashed home his first Football League goal.

A timely block by Tunmise Sobowale stopped an almost certain equaliser from Aaron Wildig.

Glatzel made it two by nodding in George Cox’s cross at the far post after 18 minutes.

Three minutes later a free-kick to the back post was headed into the danger area by Will Wright with unfortunate Exiles defender Baker getting the last touch as Glatzel sought to bundle it into the roof of the net.

Just before the break Glatzel had his attempt well saved by Nick Townsend before Wales Under-21 star Cotterill hammered in the loose ball from the edge of the box.

A great save stopped Glatzel netting at the near-post just after the break before he blasted over at the end of a quieter second half.

Exiles manager Nelson Jardim apologised to the 866 supporters who made the journey to see their side concede four for the second game running.

He said: “It was a tough afternoon. To the fans – apologies. They deserve much more than we’ve done, especially in the first half.

“I take the responsibility. I just have to protect the players. And now it’s time to stick together and get back on the right track.

“We were just off the pace, and then we just conceded those four goals which put us on the back foot all the game.”

And Jardim admitted to getting his tactics wrong at the start.

He said: “Probably I didn’t pick the best 11 shape-wise, we had to change. And I think when we’ve changed we’ve improved and we start competing.

“Having conceded eight in the last two games, obviously that doesn’t give you confidence to expose yourself a little bit more and take a risk in the final third.”