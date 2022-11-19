Mark McGuinness heads home winner as high-flying Owls defeat Shrewsbury
Mark McGuinness scored a first-half winner as Sheffield Wednesday kept the pressure up on the League One pacesetters with a 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury.
McGuinness headed home the only goal of the game six minutes before the break as Wednesday closed the gap to Plymouth to three points, with the leaders being held by Burton.
The goal came towards the end of what had been a frustrating first half for the home side, with former Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley blocking most of what came his way.
Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Josh Windass had the best of the chances for the Owls but Shrewsbury held firm until the 39th minute.
The hosts finally broke the deadlock when skipper Barry Bannan whipped in a corner and McGuinness rose highest to head home his first goal for the club.
Shrewsbury had a chance to level midway through the second half but Taylor Moore saw his effort go wide of David Stockdale’s goal.
Wednesday’s best opportunity to double their advantage came when Bannan was put through on goal but visiting keeper Marko Marosi saved and substitute Lee Gregory could not convert his follow-up.
The hosts were almost made to pay for not finishing the game off when Matthew Pennington nearly grabbed an equaliser with a curling shot that went just wide, with the Owls having to defend frantically in the dying moments to come away with the victory.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox