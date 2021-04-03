Mark Molesley insists Southend can still stay up despite defeat to Carlisle

Southend manager Mark Molesley feels his side can still stay up despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Carlisle at Roots Hall.

The second-from-bottom Shrimpers are five points from safety with just seven games to go.

But Molesley is certain Southend can work their way out of trouble.

“We can absolutely still stay up,” said Molesley.

“Today was a stark reminder that if we take our eye off any element of our game we will be hurt.

“We have to be the best we can be and we need to show every characteristic going.

“We need to be brave on the ball, we need more quality and we need to win more first balls too.

“This is certainly a knock-back but we aren’t out of anything.

“We will have to show a lot more than this but fortunately there’s another game on Tuesday now.

“We need a big reaction and we need it quickly too.”

Molesley refused to use Simeon Akinola’s missed penalty as an excuse for the defeat.

“We had a great chance to equalise and we didn’t take it,” said Molesley.

“When you see a penalty missed it compounds things but we can’t use that as an excuse.

“We needed to rise again.”

Southend have now failed to score in six successive home games and rarely troubled a strong-looking Carlisle side who sit just three points outside the play-off places.

The Cumbrians opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Offrande Zanzala charged forward and sent a low, 20-yard shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

Southend wasted a golden chance to get back into the game in the 37th minute when Akinola was brought down in the box by Callum Guy.

But Akinola’s weak penalty was easily saved by Carlisle goalkeeper Paul Farman.

The Shrimpers rarely threatened after that and, just five minutes after coming on, Gime Toure made sure of the win with an effort from 20 yards 11 minutes from time.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech is keen to see his side continue to pick up points on the road.

“I actually showed the players the home and away table last night in the hotel,” said Beech.

“I’m really proud we’ve scored more than anyone else at home and, prior to the results on Friday, we were the best team in the league at home.

“Our away record hasn’t been good enough, though.

“We’ve gone through a lot of turmoil but I do feel the lads are more like I expect them to be again now.

“It was a very professional performance to get the victory and every time we’ve done that away from home this season we’ve got a clean sheet too.”