Mark Molesley ‘needs reinforcements quickly’ after punishing day at Port Vale

Mark Molesley insists his Southend side need reinforcements before the end of the transfer window following their 5-1 humbling at Port Vale

Bottom of the Sky Bet League Two table, the Shrimpers shipped four before half-time and manager Molesley maintained he needs some new blood if they are to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

“It was the worst performance we’ve had since I’ve been here in that first half,” he said.

“We finished the game with 10 men, it was a bad afternoon for us, definitely.

“We need to get reinforcements in, and quickly, but we need to convince those reinforcements to come and a performance like that doesn’t help anything.

“We need to make sure that is a one-off, we cannot see a repeat of any of that ever again.

“We have to see some people come in, we’ve been very active and had some irons in fires so we need to see how they go on in the coming days but at the moment all we can do is reflect on that game and it’s a tough one to take.”

One bright spot was a fine consolation goal from debutant Nathan Ferguson but Molesley knows he has his work cut out in the coming days.

“It was a great performance and a great goal from Nathan,” he added. “In the second half if you can take any kind of positive it was him.

“We did get that goal, but these things are neither here nor there when you put in a first-half performance like that.”

Port Vale interim boss Danny Pugh was understandably delighted with the win and he heaped praise on Devante Rodney, who started the goal glut 55 seconds in.

Rodney scored a fine opener before Tyler Cordner’s own goal doubled the lead and Valiants defender Adam Crookes forced in during a scramble in the box.

Rodney tapped in Vale’s fourth as half-time loomed and Manny Oyeleke completed a good day’s work for the hosts late on.

And Pugh says he expects Rodney to go on to achieve great things.

“That first goal in the first minute lifted all the tension, we’d come out intending to start well and obviously we couldn’t have wished for any more from Devante,” he said.

“He is such a threat and there’s a lot more to come from him, he’s technically good, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s still young and there’s still a lot more to come from him, he showed a couple of glimpses today of how good a player he can be.

“We know he can score the outstanding goals, the 35-yarders, we know he’s got that in his locker, but we want him to score the scrappy goals and the tap-ins, the glancing headers. That’s what he needs to add to his game and he’s done that today. He put in a really good performance.

“I’m delighted with our performance, obviously the result follows the performance but from minute one every single player was outstanding so I’m really pleased.”