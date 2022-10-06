06 October 2022

Mark Robins has no new injury worries ahead of Coventry’s clash with Burnley

By NewsChain Sport
06 October 2022

Coventry boss Mark Robins is expected to choose from an unchanged squad for his side’s home game against Burnley.

Robins has no major new injury concerns after the goalless midweek draw at Bristol City and could name the same starting XI again.

Gustavo Hamer will serve the third game of a four-match ban following his second red card of the season in the recent draw at Birmingham.

Fellow midfielders Liam Kelly and Callum O’Hare are closing in on their respective returns from long-term hamstring injuries, but are not yet ready.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany reported no major new injuries following Wednesday night’s home draw against Stoke.

Kompany must decide whether to recall Charlie Taylor or stick with Jordan Beyer in defence and could make one or two other changes, with left-back Ian Maatsen and midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson also pushing for recalls.

The Clarets will still be without injured pair Scott Twine and Kevin Long, who are both closing in on a return to action after lengthy injury lay-offs.

Midfielder Ashley Westwood (ankle) and winger Darko Churlinov remain long-term absentees.

