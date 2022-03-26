Mark Robinson blames lacklustre Dons display on poor mentality

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson said his side’s lack of quality was down to a poor mentality as they lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge.

It was the Dons’ fifth straight Sky Bet League One loss that stretches their winless run to 20 – their last victory coming against Accrington in early December.

Adam May’s glorious bending strike immediately after half-time proved the difference and though AFC Wimbledon had plenty of territory, they only managed one shot on target.

“It wasn’t like we never got into any forward areas in the second half. But when we did get in, there was just a massive lack of quality in everything we did,” Robinson said.

“But I don’t believe there is a lack of ability because when you’re feeling you’re not the greatest mentally, even the best players in the country can look poor.”

Asked about his future after the Board backed him in midweek, Robinson reaffirmed his commitment.

He said: “If I felt I’ve lost the players I wouldn’t be here because the club is the most important thing.

“I don’t doubt myself. I’m sure if the board had a queue of people ready to take the job over, I’m sure they would come and tell me.

“I’ve never quit anything in my life and I’ve never failed at anything in my life, long term.

“There’s a reason why a manager’s lifespan lasts 16 months on average across the board, because football is a knee-jerk industry and people get sacked and don’t get a chance to build things.

“In all my years here, it’s never been a job. It’s always been a lot more than that. So of course, it’s immensely difficult, but I’m just doing my best to deal with the situation.

“Fundamentally that’s a 20-game run which is obviously awful. But you know, we still have a fighting chance and there’s plenty of other teams out there still struggling as well.”

Cambridge, meanwhile, are 15 points clear of the drop zone, with fans loudly proclaiming their safety at the final whistle.

Manager Mark Bonner was delighted with his side’s performance, especially after their coach was delayed on the way to south London.

“We had a horrible start to the day. It took us about three-and-a-half hours to get here. So it was just chaos and just a rush from start to finish,” he said.

“You’re constantly looking at your watch just sat in traffic thinking ‘my prep time is getting shorter’, and I think that anxiety builds.

“So a tough day, but to get the result was great and it was great to celebrate it with our support at the end, who were in fine voice.”