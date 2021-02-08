Mark Robinson hopes Shayon Harrison can grab chance with AFC Wimbledon
AFC Wimbledon’s interim manager Mark Robinson has urged Shayon Harrison to “grab his chance” back in English football.
The 23-year-old forward, who started his career at Tottenham, has joined the Dons on a free transfer after leaving Dutch side Almere.
“I didn’t know a lot about Shayon, but I looked at clips – not that you are going to see any negative clips of anyone – and we do need another forward option,” Robinson told the club’s website.
“He was one of those players who was thought of as having really high potential. For whatever reason, it didn’t quite happen for him, but he went abroad and did well.
“It’s a great opportunity for him: we will give him the support he needs and it’s up to him to grab his chance.”
Harrison enjoyed loan spells at Yeovil and Southend during his time at Spurs.