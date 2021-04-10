Mark Robinson keeping a cool head after AFC Wimbledon put five past Accrington

AFC Wimbledon head coach Mark Robinson refused to get carried away after their emphatic 5-1 win over Accrington moved them out of the Sky Bet League One relegation places.

Michael Nottingham headed in the opener for Stanley after five minutes but Ollie Palmer nodded home the equaliser in the 21st minute and then side-footed AFC Wimbledon ahead three minutes before the interval.

Ayoub Assal’s looping header in first-half stoppage time made it 3-1 at the break, and Wimbledon extended their lead after 57 minutes thanks to a Joe Pigott 20-yard free-kick before Assal wrapped up the scoring in the 64th minute.

Ben Heneghan was sent off in the 92nd minute for two bookable offences but the Dons had done the damage.

Robinson said: “We have talked all week about scoring different types of goals as that has been our problem this season.

“We talked about doing everything with more intent and everyone took the message on board.

“We were on the front foot, we played at pace and we put the ball in the back of the net which we haven’t done in previous games.

“The fourth goal was crucial as Accrington came at us at the start of the second half and then Ayoub was full of running and rounded it off, showing his quality.

“The only disappointing thing was the sending-off and we know, even at 5-1 up, we can’t be complacent or lose our shape.

“It’s a massive win for us and I want the players and fans to enjoy it and it should give the players confidence.

“For me and the staff, though, it’s only three points and we are already looking at the next game against Ipswich.

“I am happy but I am not on cloud nine. I have got to keep level-headed and we have got to now put in a performance like that on Tuesday.”

John Coleman had hoped his Stanley side could make a late charge for the play-Offs but they have had two heavy defeats recently – 7-0 at Peterborough and the AFC Wimbledon loss.

“This hurts worse than the 7-0,” said the Reds boss. “We started the game well, got ourselves in front and we looked lively.

“Then our keeper has mis-punched the ball and defender Cameron Burgess slipped, gifting the lad a free header for the equaliser.

“We still think we are in the ascendancy but bad defending gave them the second and then it was appalling defending for the third goal, losing the ball near the corner flag.

“That gave them the shot of adrenaline they needed and the fourth goal was the body blow.

“We looked brittle today which is alarming, we didn’t pick up the second ball and their midfielders were very good.

“It wasn’t our day and you have days like that. We have got to keep going and hope Tuesday’s game at Blackpool is our day.”