Mark Robinson raises a glass to his Brewers for taking a point from Rotherham

Burton head coach Mark Robinson praised his team for sticking to their principles as they rallied to secure a 2-2 draw at Rotherham.

Jack Cooper-Love’s strike 20 minutes from the end earned them a point from their trip to the New York Stadium in Sky Bet League One.

Robinson said: “There was so much to be pleased about. I thought we had some good control in the game at times. It was a real physical challenge for us.

“I thought there were lots of good moments and we continued to try and put out our identity on the game. It doesn’t always come off.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for the lads. They have come here against an experienced side and tried what we tried to do.

“There were loads of good performances out there.”

Rotherham had dominated the early stages but could not force home any of their chances.

Danilo Orsi punished them as he struck Burton in front with a low finish after capitalising on a block in the box.

Rotherham levelled before the break through Jonson Clarke-Harris, who got on the end of Joe Powell’s cross to finish beyond Max Crocombe.

The Millers led when Cameron Humphreys powerfully netted his first goal for the club from a corner and Sam Nombe had three chances to increase their lead before Cooper-Love wriggled into space on the edge of the box and smashed low and hard beyond Dillon Phillips.

Rotherham had a huge chance to snatch all the points in added time but Mallik Wilks’ effort whistled wide of goal.

Millers’ assistant boss Paul Raynor said: “We were hoping to kick on and get the third goal but we got a little bit disjointed and sloppy and it became a bit of a game of basketball after that.

“The second goal is disappointing. You have got to get the block in. I think we got a little bit twitchy at the back.

“They’re a good side and they’re competent on the ball. We allowed the gaps to appear too much and we weren’t really pressing with any cohesion.

“We can’t have that many entries into the final third and not get the three points.

“You have always got to be positive but we are frustrated because we’re winners and it was two points dropped for us.

“They (Burton) are a good team and they will do well this season.

“We need to do that work in the final third to finish teams off. We have got to be more clinical.”