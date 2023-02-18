Mark Shelton scored Oldham’s opener (Richard Sellers/PA)
18 February 2023

Mark Shelton’s first Oldham goal helps sink rock-bottom Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Mark Shelton’s first Oldham goal helped the Latics move further away from the Vanarama National League relegation zone with a 2-0 win over rock-bottom Maidenhead.

Shelton, signed from Hartlepool in January, struck in the first half to move the hosts six points above the bottom four.

Midfielder Shelton collected Ben Tollitt’s quick free-kick and fired past Maidstone goalkeeper Dan Barden at his near post in the 20th minute.

Maidstone, now winless in 11 league games, went close to an equaliser when George Fowler headed over, but Oldham made the game safe in stoppage time as forward Alex Reid scored on the break.

