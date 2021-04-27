Mark Sykes and Alex Gorrin have Oxford contracts extended
Oxford have triggered one-year contract extensions for midfield pair Mark Sykes and Alex Gorrin.
Sykes, 23, and Spaniard Gorrin, 27, will both remain at the Kassam Stadium until at least 2022 after their current deals were extended.
U’s boss Karl Robinson told the club’s official website: “It didn’t take too long to make that decision because they are good players, they both love playing for the club and we think there is more to come from both of them.
“We are building for the future here and both of them fit the bill really well – good players with great attitudes and lot of potential – so we are really happy to have them here for at least one more year and hopefully longer.”
Northern Ireland under-21 international Sykes and Gorrin have made 38 and 37 appearances respectively for Robinson’s side in all competitions this season.
The U’s are fifth in Sky Bet League One with two games remaining in their bid to secure a play-off place.