Mark Trueman delighted as Bradford return to winning ways against Colchester

Bradford joint-manager Mark Trueman was pleased to see his side get back on track following their 2-1 League Two win at struggling Colchester

The Bantams secured their first victory in six matches, plunging the U’s deeper into the relegation mire in the process.

Bradford took a 10th-minute lead through Kian Scales, who swept a superb shot into the far corner from the edge of the area from Clayton Donaldson’s assist.

Colchester equalised in the 42nd minute through Frank Nouble’s downward header, from Jevani Brown’s free-kick into the box.

But Bradford wrapped up their win in the 58th minute when Andy Cook headed in Donaldson’s cross at the far post and Scales was unlucky not to score a third when his fine shot hit the woodwork.

Trueman said: “We were obviously pleased to get the result.

“There’s been games where we’ve been the better team and lost and there’s been games where we’ve played like we played today and lost, so we’re delighted that we took our chances at key moments to get the win.

“We have the mentality of taking it as a game at a time.

“When we had a poor run of results, we kept on doing the same things over and over again.

“Today was a chance for us to improve and it was obviously just that final third and defending in both boxes where we’ve lacked lately.

“Today, we showed late on in the game that we can defend our box well when they’re putting pressure on us and also show quality in the final third.

“We are obviously delighted for Kian (Scales) – we know the qualities that he has got.”

Colchester lie just four points above the relegation zone with eight games remaining, following the defeat.

U’s interim first-team boss Wayne Brown said: “It was a disappointing defeat.

“I thought the lads showed real good quality after going 1-0 down, probably against the run of play.

“We kept knocking on the door and we got our just rewards, just before half-time.

“Half-time probably came at the wrong time for us and in the second half – after 13 minutes – they get their noses in front.

“That was the second time that they got into our box, in 30 minutes of the game.

“We didn’t help ourselves with how the goal came about but we still got opportunities after that.

“At the minute, that’s where we are and we all know that – let’s not dress it up.

“We needed to take our chances to win a game of football and we need to do better with disappointments than we have.

“Teams are going to score against the run of play and it’s about how you react.”