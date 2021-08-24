Mark Warburton expects goalscoring centre-back Rob Dickie to keep improving

QPR manager Mark Warburton insisted there is plenty more to come from Rob Dickie after the centre-back’s stunning goal helped his team to a 2-0 win against his former club Oxford in the Carabao Cup.

Dickie’s 26th-minute opener – his fourth goal of the season – and Leon Chambers-Parillon’s own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.

The impressive Dickie has netted seven goals since joining Rangers from the U’s last year – and three of them have been strikes from long range.

This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

Warburton said: “He’s got the confidence, strikes a clean ball and has got the technique.

“He’ll keep on improving. The Championship teaches you – as a centre-half you have to learn lessons really quickly. He’s taken those lessons on board.

“This season for Rob is a really big one – to keep on that education and keep on learning.

“All credit to him, he’s doing so well, learning and performing at a really consistent level right now.

“He’s doing well, developing really nicely for us and long may that continue.”

Oxford rallied in the second half but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

“I thought we showed a really good intensity,” Warburton said.

“The only real criticism is that we should have been out of sight. We got the goals but should have put the game to bed.

“Oxford had a good spell in the second half but we weathered the storm well and overall it’s a good performance from us tonight.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “I think the world of Rob Dickie and he knows that. He’s a great talent.

“He’s an incredible young man. I thought coming to QPR was the right move for him.”