Mark Warburton hails job well done as QPR beat Cardiff

QPR manager Mark Warburton hailed a “proper Championship win” after a 1-0 victory over struggling Cardiff

Rangers striker Andre Gray scored the game’s only goal with his third strike of the season to seal all three points for the visitors, who moved up to fifth in the table.

Steve Morison’s Bluebirds missed a fine early chance through Perry Ng and they started well, but Gray’s first-half effort proved crucial.

Warburton said: “It’s a very pleasing win. It is a proper Championship win because we had to grind out a result.

“We got to half-time 1-0 up and not playing very well, but we showed a lot of character in the second half. Cardiff are very good at what they do and they went direct, but we defended very well.

“We spoke about rapid passing before the game and it was a great ball in from Andre Dozzell for the goal and a tremendous finish from Andre Gray.

“Steve Morison was a very experienced player and we were wary of Cardiff tonight. As a caretaker manager, and I mean that respectfully, you can try things and change things.

“Cardiff played differently tonight. I’m sure Steve has thrown his hat in the ring for the manager’s job, of course he has. We knew he would make changes to how Cardiff played tonight and he did.”

Morison was in charge of Cardiff for only the second time after the sacking of Mick McCarthy, but his team could not build on a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw at Stoke.

Ng curled just wide inside the first five minutes from Ryan Giles’ cross and Rubin Colwill and Will Vaulks both had shots saved.

Cardiff then criminally gave Gray too much space in the box and he finished superbly from Dozzell’s pass which was just as good.

Morison’s men went direct in the second half, but QPR held on.

Interim Cardiff manager Morison saw his team’s winless run extend to 10 matches, losing nine, and the Bluebirds are now just a point above the Championship’s drop zone.

“We lost, everything else doesn’t really matter,” said Morison.

“We felt we were in control of the game with and without the ball in the first half and then we get one moment wrong and they punish us. That’s where we are at the moment.

“The goal was the decisive moment. It was a great pass, a great finish, and we didn’t really have that. I can’t dress it up any other way. We needed a moment of quality and we didn’t take our chance.

“I am taking heart from the fact the players are doing what I am asking of them. They are moving the ball well, taking risks and being brave, but at the moment it isn’t quite happening for us.

“We are at the start of November and the table doesn’t lie. We are up against it, but there are a lot of points left to play for.”