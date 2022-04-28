Mark Warburton to leave QPR at the end of the season

QPR manager Mark Warburton will leave the Sky Bet Championship club at the end of the season.

Warburton’s contract ends this summer and he said on Thursday afternoon there had been no discussions over a new deal.

Just a few hours later, QPR chief executive Lee Hoos confirmed that 59-year-old Warburton will take charge for the final time at Swansea on May 7.

Hoos told the club website: “We would like to thank Mark for his incredible efforts during his time with us.

“In his three years, he has helped the club establish a style of play and a DNA for which we are hugely grateful.

“Mark’s contract expires at the end of the season and, after three years, we believe it is best to have a fresh start next season as we look to build on the foundations already laid.

“We wish Mark every success in the future. I would personally like to thank him for his incredible work ethic, professionalism and dedication during his time with us.

“Ahead of our final home match of the season against Sheffield United (on Friday) we believe it is only fair to Mark and our supporters to make this announcement now.

“This gives fans the opportunity to show their appreciation to Mark, and Mark to show his appreciation to the fans.”

Warburton, who has previously managed Brentford, Rangers and Nottingham Forest, took over at Loftus Road in 2019.

His first two seasons in charge saw QPR finish 13th and ninth in the Championship and the Londoners were in the play-off race for much of this season.

But Rangers have faded badly, taking only seven points from their last 11 games, and are currently 10th with two games of the campaign remaining.

Warburton said: “It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to be the manager of Queens Park Rangers over the last three years.

“A manager’s aim must always be to leave the club in a better position than when he or she joined, and as my tenure in the role draws to a close, I hope very much that this is indeed the case.

“I would like to thank the chairman (Amit Bhatia), the CEO and director of football (Les Ferdinand) for their kind words and for the support given to me by the board during my time at the club.”

Ferdinand said: “The search for a new manager will now begin as we look for a suitable candidate who will build on the style of play we have at QPR.”