Marko Marosi joins Shrewsbury on a three-year deal

Marko Marosi in action for Coventry (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:49pm, Thu 24 Jun 2021
Shrewsbury have announced the signing of goalkeeper Marko Marosi on a three-year deal.

The Slovakian arrives at Montgomery Waters Meadow from Coventry where he made 20 appearances for the club in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Manager Steve Cotterill told the club website: “Marko has been a goalkeeper I’ve wanted to sign the minute I knew we could get him from Coventry.

“He will bring great attributes to the squad, he’s a great footballer for a goalkeeper, an excellent shot-stopper and he’s quick off the floor.”

