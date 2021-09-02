Markus Schopp’s Barnsley seal loan signing of Remy Vita from Bayern Munich
Barnsley’s latest recruit Remy Vita is another perfect signing for the Sky Bet Championship club, says co-chairman Paul Conway.
French left-back Vita, 20, has joined the Reds on loan from Bayern Munich for the rest of the season with an option to buy.
Conway told Barnsley’s official website: “It’s no secret that as a club, we identify young, hungry individuals who both want to play for Barnsley FC and progress in the game.
“Remy meets that criteria, and arrives at Oakwell with a determination to improve and provide quality on the left side of Markus Schopp’s team.”
Austrian head coach Schopp, appointed as Valerien Ismael’s replacement in June, last week added on-loan Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes to his squad.
Conway added: “We are proud of the evolution of our club. It is significant that we can now sign players and are entrusted by two of the best clubs in world football, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.”
Vita joined Bayern in October 2020 from Troyes and made 25 appearances for the German club’s second team last season.
The left-back will join up with Barnsley’s squad after the international break subject to the completion of paperwork.