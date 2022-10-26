26 October 2022

Marquinhos to miss Arsenal’s clash with PSV Eindhoven

By NewsChain Sport
26 October 2022

Mikel Arteta confirmed winger Marquinhos has not travelled to the Netherlands for Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven.

The Brazilian summer signing is feeling unwell and will be unavailable for Thursday’s contest.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, nursing a calf problem, was not spotted at Colney on Wednesday morning and could sit out again.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) are still recovering from long-term injuries.

Arsenal provisional squad: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Xhaka, Vieira, Saka, Nketiah, Jesus, Ramsdale, White, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saliba, Cedric Soares, Nelson, Hein, Cirjan, Edwards

