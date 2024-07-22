Marseille sign midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham
Marseille have signed Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on loan for the season with an obligation to buy.
The Denmark international, who joined Spurs from Southampton in August 2020, leaves having made 143 Premier League appearances during his time in north London.
The PA news agency understands Marseille, who will be managed next season by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, will pay a fee that could rise to £16.8million.
In a statement Tottenham said: “Pierre’s finest moment in a Spurs shirt came against the team he’s now joining, when he fired home a late winner in the Stade Velodrome to secure top spot in Group D of the UEFA Champions League in November, 2022.
“We wish Pierre all the best for the future.”
He previously made 25 appearances for Bayern Munich, where aged 17 he became the youngest-ever player to represent the club in the Bundesliga when he made his debut in 2013, before moving to St Mary’s in 2016 having had spells on loan at Augsburg and Schalke.
Following rumours he was to leave Spurs ahead of the 2023-24 season, the 28-year-old had looked set to play a diminished role during the campaign until an injury crisis for head coach Ange Postecoglou led to him playing 39 times in all competitions.
He is one of a number of players to have departed the club this summer, among them Eric Dier who has joined Bayern permanently after a spell on loan and Ivan Perisic, who has returned to his native Croatia with Hajduk Split.
