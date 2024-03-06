Marti Cifuentes not blaming referee despite QPR playing against ‘two keepers’

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes refused to point the finger at the match officials after a controversial 2-2 draw at home to West Brom.

Trailing 2-1 early in the second half, relegation-threatened Rangers missed a penalty and should have been awarded another.

Michael Frey’s spot-kick was saved by Alex Palmer shortly before Sam Field’s header appeared to have been superbly tipped over by the goalkeeper or cleared off the line by defender Cedric Kipre.

However, replays showed that Kipre used his hand – an offence which would almost certainly have resulted in a red card as well as a penalty had it been spotted.

Justice was done when Field, who also scored the first goal, headed in a late equaliser against his former club to earn a point.

“I’ve been told that West Brom played with two keepers for a while,” Cifuentes quipped.

“I’m not here to complain. I’m here to make sure my team is better, so if we need to play against two keepers then we need to practice playing against two keepers.

“Football is a game with mistakes and unfortunately refs can make mistakes as well. They have a very difficult job – the second most difficult job, after being a manager.

“On the pitch I thought their keeper made an amazing save – I mean the real keeper. That shows you how difficult the referee’s job is. I was shown it (on video) afterwards.”

The draw moved Rangers up a place, to 19th in the Championship, and extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

“We created a lot of chances and could have scored more goals,” Cifuentes said.

“We need to be brave and have belief in ourselves. When we are brave then we play better.

“I’m sure that we are going to pick up points between now and the end of the season. I see progress.”

Play-off hopefuls West Brom extended their cushion over seventh-placed Norwich to five points.

Boss Carlos Corberan said: “I’m pleased with a point, because for me a point was the maximum result we could have achieved today. The value of the point is very high.

“Of course you don’t want to (have to) defend as much as we were defending in the second half. We want to attack more and not concede that number of chances.

“For me, analysing this game, the best way to defend was to attack. In the first half we attacked enough but in the second half when we lost the ball we were close to losing the game.

“We were defending a lot. They had a lot of set-pieces and we weren’t active enough to stop them. They had more clear chances than the (second) goal.

“We lost the ball more times than we should have and gave them the option to attack us. We defended a lot and it was not enough to stop them.”