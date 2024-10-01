Marti Cifuentes rues missed opportunities in QPR’s loss to Hull

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes admitted his side paid the price for not scoring during a lively start in their 3-1 defeat at home to Hull.

Tigers goalkeeper Ivor Pandur made three superb saves before first-half goals from Cody Drameh and Christian Bedia put the visitors 2-0 up.

Nicolas Madsen pulled a goal back for Rangers with a penalty shortly before the interval, but Liam Millar’s second-half goal sealed what turned out to be a resounding Championship win for City.

Cifuentes said: “We started the game at a very high level, with the kind of energy and high press that we demand from the players, and I was very pleased with the first 10 or 15 minutes.

“Their keeper made three or four amazing saves when it was 0-0 and then emotionally it was not easy because they scored and we kept pushing but they scored at key moments.

“We were very dominant and created a lot of chances, but football is about quality and about scoring goals, and they were better than us, so nothing to complain about.

“To speak about justice or luck in football is difficult for me. Football is about achieving and the reality is that we didn’t score more goals than them.

“The guys did well to keep pushing, even after the third goal, and I have nothing to complain about in terms of the desire of the guys. I’m sure we’re going to bounce back.”

Hull boss Tim Walter praised his players for weathering the early storm at Loftus Road and emerging with a third consecutive win.

“It was a tough game,” the German said.

“QPR were a good opponent, they played well and at the beginning we had to stay strong. They had a few opportunities to score and Pandur was brilliant.

“But after the first goal for us we were even stronger and were more comfortable with the ball. How we played, especially in the second half, was really brilliant. I’m really proud of my boys.”

Rangers pushed for an equaliser after the break and their Japanese winger Koki Saito hit the post before Millar’s all-important third goal for Hull.

Walter said: “They had a few chances but after scoring our third goal we showed that we want to keep the ball, have more possession, drive forward and create more chances. That’s what I like to see. It was really good from my team.

“It’s good to see how they fight for each other, how they trust each other and the mentality that we have. It’s really brilliant to see how they are enjoying the games more and celebrating together.”