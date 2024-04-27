Martin Devaney not sure who will manage Barnsley in the play-offs

Martin Devaney does not know if he will be asked to lead Barnsley in the play-offs.

The Tykes parted company with Neill Collins this week with a game of the season to go, asking club stalwart Devaney to deliver the result they needed to make the top six against Northampton.

A 1-1 draw means they will face Bolton over two legs, but Devaney is unsure as to who will prepare the side.

“I don’t know whether I’ll be here so let’s concentrate on today.” he said.

“Let’s enjoy tonight, let the dust settle and I’m sure we’ll know where we’re going on Monday.”

Herbie Kane netted a first-half opener before Louis Appere equalised in the dying embers as Barnsley ended a bad week on a relative high.

“In terms of the game plan, it worked,” Devaney said. “We pressed really well in the first half. In terms of possession, working it wide and Herbie finishing on the edge of the box; it was a really good goal.

“These games are always going to be tight because Northampton, full respect to them, they’re not really playing for much so sometimes that can be really dangerous.

“We’ve drawn the game and we’re in the play-offs so I think everyone should be delighted.

“It’s not just about what’s happened today. It’s been the season, the lads have been trying so hard day in, day out.

“It’s about what’s happened over the course of the season. Ultimately today, the draw and results have gone elsewhere for us and we are where we want to be.”

Northampton head coach Jon Brady said he felt it capped off a good season for his team.

“I felt we dominated; I thought they (Barnsley) were very nervy,” he said.

“What a great finish from Louis (Appere) in the end.

“We had one before that with Shaun McWilliams and they only had one shot (in the) second half.

“Look at all their stats in the last 10 games, they’ve absolutely dominated teams in possession. I think we’ve nicked possession as well, 51 per cent to 49.

“It’s just fair testament to the boys, everyone’s put everything out there and gone right to the final whistle on the final day of the season.

“I think that rounds off a strong season for us.”

On getting the late equaliser in front of the 1,200 travelling fans, Brady added: “What a lovely moment. They can go away happy, I feel, especially with the performance today.

“Getting that goal right at the end, obviously a nice touch right in front of them.

“To score at the death away from home against a team that are going for the play-offs and who are in the play-offs – I just thought it was a really strong performance for us.”