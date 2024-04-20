Martin Paterson: Burton’s win over Reading was nerve-racking

Martin Paterson felt the nerves during the end of Burton’s 3-2 win over Reading which kept their League One survival hopes alive.

Mason Bennett and Mustapha Carayol put Albion 2-0 ahead inside 11 minutes before Lewis Wing halved the deficit for Reading.

Bobby Kamwa ensured Burton entered half-time 3-1 up, with Sam Smith’s penalty on the hour mark setting up a nervy finish that the hosts survived.

Burton’s first home win in nine attempts left them five points clear of Cheltenham, who occupy the final relegation place and have a game in hand.

“First half we were good,” Paterson said.

“I knew how I wanted to address this game at home with two wingers and change to a 4-3-3 in possession and I like it, it suited us.

“We made life hard for ourselves defensively, in moments and in our decision making and I honestly think it was down to nerves because it was such a big game. The players knew that we needed points on the board.

“We looked good in the first part of the game but then second half I had to look at the position we were in and not necessarily what I wanted to do, or how I would like to play.

“I changed shape out of necessity to see out the game. It was nerve-racking at the end if I am being completely honest.”

Carayol and Kamwa have been mainly used as substitutes, but Paterson was delighted with the impact his two wingers had.

“Muzzy was fantastic today,” he enthused.

“I was nervous for him today carrying a knock and Bobby Kamwa was good for us too and just needs that match fitness.”

With Reading already safe at the end of a tumultuous season, Ruben Selles was left frustrated by a poor opening to the game that ultimately cost his team anything from the game.

“It was a poor first half from us,” he admitted.

“The opponent hit us with some direct balls, and we had a couple of mistakes when we conceded the first two goals

“When we score at 2-1, we thought it could give us some energy for the game and some momentum back and then the third goal was a disappointing moment for us.

“I think in the second half we came out to win the game. We scored the second one and then we kept them in the box, but they managed to keep the score and it was disappointing to not get anything more.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game with them battling to survive and they did their job. We had a couple of moments of losing our application and conceding goals.”