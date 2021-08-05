Martin Payero joins Middlesbrough from Argentinian side Banfield

Martin Payero signs for Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:37pm, Thu 05 Aug 2021
Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Martin Payero from Argentinian side Banfield on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old arrives at the Riverside Stadium after featuring for Argentina in their three group stage matches at the Tokyo Olympics and becomes Neil Warnock’s sixth signing of the summer.

Boro boss Warnock told the club’s website: “Martin will be a great addition to the squad.

“I think he will be an exciting signing, we’re delighted to get everything done and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

