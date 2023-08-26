26 August 2023

Martyn Waghorn’s hat-trick helps Derby to victory at Peterborough

Hat-trick hero Martyn Waghorn starred in a stunning Derby comeback as they roared to a 4-2 win at Peterborough.

The Rams found themselves trailing in the 23rd minute after a Posh opener from a move started and finished by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

But it was one-way traffic from then on as the visitors went on an almighty attacking raid – scoring four times in 16 minutes against a Posh side who had only previously conceded twice all season.

Their charge was spearheaded by veteran forward Waghorn, who levelled with a coolly-taken volley from a Liam Thompson cross in the 29th minute before Eirin Cashin completed the turnaround with a 37th-minute header from ex-Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s delivery.

Waghorn, who returned to Derby for a second spell in the summer, then poked in a Mendez-Laing shot in the 40th minute to extend the advantage.

And the 33-year-old completed a fifth career hat-trick with his fifth goal of the current season – a classy curler on the stroke of half-time.

A miserable afternoon for Posh boss Darren Ferguson was compounded when he was sent off by referee Lewis Smith with 20 minutes to go.

Kwame Poku then bagged a 90th-minute consolation for the hosts.

