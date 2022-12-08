08 December 2022

Marvin Ekpiteta banned as Blackpool battle Birmingham

08 December 2022

Blackpool captain Marvin Ekpiteta is suspended for the visit of Birmingham.

The centre-back starts a two-match ban after seeing a second red card of the season against Wigan before the World Cup break.

James Husband, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley have all returned to training after injuries.

But Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart and Keshi Anderson are not expected back until the new year.

Birmingham midfielder Gary Gardner is back in training.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a recurrence of a calf injury in August.

Hannibal Mejbri and Krystian Bielik will have their fitness checked after returning from the World Cup.

Przemyslaw Placheta and Harlee Dean are still sidelined.

